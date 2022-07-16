One car ended up in a cornfield, several rows deep. A second car with visible front-end damage was seen on the road near Cedar Crest Boulevard and Huckleberry Road

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Multiple police agencies responded to a crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

It appears two vehicles were involved in the crash Saturday evening in the area of Cedar Crest Boulevard and Huckleberry Road.

One car ended up in a cornfield, several rows deep. A second car with visible front-end damage was seen on the road near the intersection.

South Whitehall crash 2

A 69 News photographer saw police operating drones in the area. Officers from South Whitehall, Allentown and state police were in the area.

South Whitehall police said there were injuries and a rescue. 

Two vehicles were towed from from the scene. 

Several car parts were scattered on the road.

South Whitehall three

Police did not comment further on what happened.

