ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A large police presence, including members of the SWAT team, could be seen in the area of the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown Wednesday night.

Officers with long guns are patrolling the area of the 700 block of Harrison Street, according to 69 News Reporter Rob Manch, who is near the scene.

Ambulances are at the scene.

No word on the nature of the incident, or the extent of any injuries.

69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz will have the latest on the story on 69 News at 10.