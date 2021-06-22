WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. | "A whiteout around the house. Everything was pure white," explained Don O'Brian.
The wind within that white Monday night in Washington Township, Northampton County, brought down or twisted the tops off nine mature maple trees on Don O'Brian's 5-acre property.
This included including one dating back to 1953.
It's now on top of the Cadillac O'Brian bought for his wife two weeks ago and partly covering a second one.
"It wasn't just tree branches flying. They were taking off. It was a really weird wind," he explained.
There were no reports of tornados but O'Brian, his wife, 2 birds and a dog took cover in their basement.
69 News reporters talked to the surrounding boroughs and there were reports of widespread damage. It's the unluck of the draw for homeowners.
The O'Brians, and a few miles away a home on Hower Road in Plainfield Township, also had big trees and a power line come down. The home, unfortunately for the owner, is for sale.
Neighbor Richard Weiss says luckily no one was home. Power was reportedly knocked out to the area.
"We are at the mercy of the utility company. Takes time to get out. We are without power. No big deal. No one was hurt." Weiss said.
As for the O'Brians, it's now a cleanup, with a sparser looking landscape.
This while their neighbors had little to no damage.
"When you take the amount of pride, we do in or property. I love these things (trees). They add shade to the in-ground pool. It was a nice area of shade." O'Brian said.