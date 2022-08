ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown.

The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway.

No one was hurt, but two adults, two kids and a dog need somewhere else to stay, a fire official said. The Red Cross is assisting.

It appears the tree fell due to natural causes, like rotting.