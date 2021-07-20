EASTON, Pa. - Next week, developers will present their latest plans for the area right off I-78's last exit in Pennsylvania.
The Williams Township Turkey Hill near Exit 75 is often packed. It's why developers want to transform it into a larger food and gas hub for commuters and locals.
The project would include neighboring lots on both sides.
"The in and out traffic in here needs to have a better flow," said Brandi Renna, who lives in Easton. "The store itself could use more amenities."
Renna goes to the Turkey Hill every day.
She says she'd welcome the proposed changes, which include doubling the size of the Turkey Hill, adding a couple of fast food spots and an iHOP.
"Just to see it expand would be an opportunity for jobs in the area and everything," said Renna.
Tuesday's Turkey Hill regulars are all for the extra TLC.
"I've blown my tire out three or four times right near that pothole," said Gage Matthew of Easton.
"I think it's best for the community," said Kenneth Repsher, a frequent visitor to the gas station. "You've got your food coming off from traveling, bring more income in, more jobs created."
But at township meetings, several residents have continued to express concerns about traffic, parking and lighting.
The township manager says he doesn't comment on private entities' projects, but pointed out this has been in the works for two years.
Developers still need special permission, since they'd be adding 166 parking spaces, including 12 long enough for tractor trailers, but 26 less than what the township requires.
The zoning board will hear their case, and possibly decide whether to give the green light, at its next meeting July 28.
Township residents are welcome to attend.
"I don't think it's going to increase the issues. I think it's actually going to make them better," said Renna.
Also at the zoning board meeting, developers should have an update on the traffic plan they're working on with PennDOT, since the state has to approve those changes before they can get started.