N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Labor Day Monday is the final day of the sixth annual Food Truck Festival at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

The festival features a variety of tasty foods from local vendors.

Eight food trucks are scheduled to be at the zoo Monday.

Entry to the festival is included with general admission.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

