CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Christmas Eve is here and last-minute shoppers are out getting ready for the big day.
69 News was able to chat with some shoppers at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
"I just as ked my wife at the last-minute and no she wasn't of any help, so we will go in some stores," said shopper John Rush.
The atmosphere at the Promenade Shops is a totally different scenario compared to last year.
"We see the demand. People want to get out, and they want to shop. They want to get their gifts," said Krista Berardelli, Marketing Director for the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Demand is so high that Berardelli says the shopping center extended hours for the holiday season.
She says Christmas Eve shoppers are typically those looking for last-minute gift cards or families hoping to just spend the day together.
"We are traditional, old-fashioned, I guess. We look forward to it. It's just quality time," continued Rush. "What we take home is almost secondary, we just like being together and sharing this time."
Some shoppers even came to listen to the carolers and try to snag a pic with the big man himself, Santa Claus.
"Our son is heading back to college. They are going to open the campus, so we wanted to get a nice family photo this year," said shopper, Matthew Dicara.
You might also find a few shoppers taking in a movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking box office records and drawing large crowds to the AMC.
"It was insane to see the people that were here for Spider-man and dressed up, and our movie theater did really great, especially in our district," continued Berardelli.
The shopping center will close at 5:00 p.m.