S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - 'Tis the day for the last-minute shopper.
"Really, really crazy it's like it'll slow down and then it'll speed right back up," said Mekenzie Kehoe, an employee at the Starbucks inside the Target on Cedar Crest in South Whitehall.
When you walk into the Target in South Whitehall and look beyond the COVID safety measures, the first thing you see are spirited shoppers behind masks and busy clerks gazing through plexiglass.
"This is how it shakes out every year, I'm a last-minute shopper I'm not really a shopper," said customer Rich Niesenbaum.
While it's been a year like no other some things remain the same, like the last-minute push to buy the perfect present or stuff a sweet and savory stocking.
"Well we've got some Pringles, we got some nuts and some chocolates," said customer Jeff Sweigart.
Last-minute shopping comes down to the wire, but this year more than ever is one to give a gift from the heart.
"We usually don't do Christmas gifts but I feel like this year is the year to really make things a little more special so we're going to give Christmas gifts for each other," said customer Alaura Ennis.