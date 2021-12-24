LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season comes to a peak Friday, as last-minute shoppers hit the stores in force.
Mall parking lots across the Lehigh Valley were packed with people looking for that last-minute gift, while others were out to soak in the holiday spirit.
At Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township, the parking lot was jammed. Last-minute shoppers could be seen going from store to store, hoping to find just the right gift to put under the tree.
Over at the Lehigh Valley Mall, the place was packed. For some, the hunt was on for just one item, while others were clutching multiple packages to fill out long Christmas lists.
"Picking up for my twin brother, my best friend and my husband, basically just family," said shopper Rachel Knauer.
The scene at the Promenade shops was much the same. One family told us that procrastination has nothing to do with why they are out and about on Christmas Eve.
"It's a tradition that my children and I and grandkids now, we come down and do last-minute shopping and sugar up the kids a little and get a bite to eat and have some family time," said shopper John Rush.
Whatever the reason for shopping this late in the season, retailers say they are happy.
"Our demand has been through the roof, so we extended our shopping hours," said Krista Berardelli, Marketing Director for the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.