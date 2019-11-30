TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with some snow and sleet very late, mainly south and west. Low: 28
SUNDAY: Cloudy with morning snow and sleet changing to freezing rain, then to all rain late, but earlier south; stays icy to the north. High: 36
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain, and a wintry mix north, changing back to snow late; brisk and cold with some slick spots. Low: 33
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE, CARBON, MONROE, PIKE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTY FROM EARLY SUNDAY MORNING TO MONDAY NIGHT
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LEBANON, LANCASTER, BERKS, CHESTER, MONTGOMERY, DELAWARE, AND PHILADELPHIA COUNTY FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON\
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BUCKS, HUNTERDON, AND MERCER COUNTY FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY NIGHT
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY MORNING
The weekend started on a quite note as Saturday's weather was controlled by a large area of high pressure centered over Hudson Bay Canada. While it wasn't too breezy today, the high to our north still supplied us with a northerly wind flow and seasonably chilly air as afternoon high temperatures only reached the low and a few mid 40s. Typical highs this time of the year should be in the upper 40s. Regardless, it was still a decent day to get shopping done, put up Christmas lights, or perhaps get that Christmas tree, as we were dry with sunshine filtered through mid and high clouds, especially for areas to the south and west.
For tonight, we'll be tracking the beginning stages of our storm system for the latter half of the weekend into the start of next week as an area of low pressure works its way eastward from the Plains states towards the Great Lakes. For most of us tonight however, we should stay dry as the clouds just continue to thicken and increase from the west ahead of the aforementioned storm system. A little light snow and sleet may move into far southern and western areas in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, but for the most part, it shouldn't be until sunrise and there past that any precipitation gets going across the area. Overnight low temperatures should settle back into the upper 20s.
As low pressure continues it journey across the Great Lakes states Sunday morning, a mix of some snow, but mostly sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area from sunrise onward. An easterly wind off the ocean will work to scour out the cold air creating a quick changeover from any wintry mix to rain along and south of I-95 Sunday morning. Further north and west however, it will take longer for a changeover to rain to occur. The rain line will likely not reach Interstate 78 until early afternoon, and by late afternoon, it will probably only reach the Blue Ridge leaving areas to the north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey with an icy mix right into Sunday night. With this first bout of wintry weather, most can only expect a coating to 1" of snow and sleet with some spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, certainly higher elevations, perhaps getting 1" to 2". The bigger story Sunday may very well be the ice accumulation due to freezing rain, and it doesn't take much ice to create dangerous driving conditions. Those near and north of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike may very well see 0.10" of ice with higher elevations, certainly in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, seeing as much as 0.25". As you might imagine with this setup, high temperatures will struggle to climb Sunday with the numbers only expected to reach the mid and upper 30s.
Low pressure over the Great Lakes states Sunday will transfer its energy to a new area of low pressure off the New Jersey coastline overnight Sunday into Monday morning. This low will then track northeastward along the New England coastline throughout Monday. As the coastal low deepens and strengthens, winds will shift around to the north, and colder air will wrap back in Sunday night into Monday. This will set the stage for precipitation to change back to snow from north to south before our storm finally departs overnight Monday. The big question will be just how much moisture will be left across our area as the coastal low moves further north and east. Those in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey stand the best chance to see the highest snowfall accumulations with 4" to 8" expected here, and possibly even more than 8" across the far northern Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Further south and west however, things get trickier as there will likely be a sharp cutoff to the snow. At this time we're forecasting northern Berks County through most of the Lehigh Valley into central New Jersey to fall within the 2" to 4" range, but you may see some significant differences in snowfall totals over a short distance where northern parts of Northampton County are easily pushing 4" while southern parts of the Lehigh Valley and the Reading area are barely getting to 2". For Dutch Country, much of southeastern Pennsylvania and the Delaware Valley, as well as southern New Jersey, a coating to perhaps as much as 2" is expected. These totals are still very much subject to change and will be highly dependent upon where exactly the heavier snow sets up as the coastal low evolves late Sunday night into Monday.
After Monday, our weather should turn much quieter for the remainder of the week, although temperatures will stay chilly. A fair amount of sunshine should return Tuesday, but brisk and cold conditions are expected with high temperatures only topping out around 40 degrees. A weak upper level disturbance tracking through Wednesday will increase the clouds and may spark a flurry or snow shower, but most should stay dry. High temperatures will remain chilly in the low 40s. High pressure will build by just to our south for Thursday leading to a fair amount of sunshine with dry conditions and slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid 40s. A weak cold front is expected to track through Friday possibly sparking a rain or snow shower, but more-so just increasing the clouds as high temperatures drop back to around 40 degrees.
Have a great and safe evening and remainder of the weekend!