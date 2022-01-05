More record highs for COVID cases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were reported Wednesday. The surge is stressing our medical systems and school systems, and the frontline workers who take care of our most vulnerable populations.
It's causing quite a pinch at local nursing homes.
"We have people that work 16-hour shifts many times a week. We have people that work seven-day stretches," said Jennifer Stewart-King, a Nursing Home Administrator at Gracedale Nursing Home in Northampton County.
Gracedale is in one of the areas being hit hardest by the latest surge. The latest numbers show that out of roughly 400 residents only two have COVID, but more than 20 staff members are in quarantine.
"You have guidelines that allow healthcare workers who don't have signs or symptoms to come back after five days but, you get apprehensive because of the what ifs," Stewart-King said.
Nursing home administrators say the vast majority of staff and residents have been vaccinated and tests are plentiful and routine, but the stress from two years of the pandemic is starting to show.
"Many healthcare workers have chosen to leave the field. It's their choice but, those who've stayed have been dedicated to providing the best care possible," Stewart-King said.
Residents who've tested positive are being treated in a quarantined ward. The administration is currently discouraging visits. However, compassionate care visits may be scheduled. Administrators say it's a balancing act.
"We've been battling an invisible foe, struggling with staffing, working to balance residents' rights and keeping residents safe. It's been a struggle for us indeed," Stewart-King said.