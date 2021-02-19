BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Student nurse Kerlly Barba is busy.
"We are vaccinating our Hispanic people, very honored to do this because I am Hispanic myself," she said.
In two days, 200 people will stream through a clinic at the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley on Bethlehem's south side.
Executive Director Victoria Montero says the center teamed up with St. Luke's to give Latinos and minorities greater access to the COVID vaccine.
"At the beginning of the pandemic more than 60% of the cases were from our minority communities, so what we're trying to do is make it accessible within the neighborhood and their language," Montero said.
That's where Barba comes in. In addition to giving the vaccine, she is translating, answering questions, and putting patients at ease.
"I feel like a lot of people especially Spanish-speaking people get nervous when a different person gives them their vaccine because they can't really talk to them or ask them the questions they want to ask," Barba said.
Barba says they are the same questions she gets from her English-speaking patients, things like side effects and when they have to come back for the second shot.
Montero says the clinic was so successful that the 200 vaccine slots were filled quickly.
She says the center hopes to expand access to the Latino and minority community by holding more clinics like this in the future.