ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Once a week in downtown Allentown, volunteers offer something to the community many of us take for granted: clean laundry.

Every Tuesday evening, Family Wash Day on Linden is packed and inside, you'll find Nurse Haya Jacqui Howells, known as Nurse Jacqui, hard at work.

"We want to share the gospel and this is a great opportunity," Howells said. A parish nurse at St. Luke's Sacred Heart, she started the Laundry on Linden ministry in 2017 with her husband.

It's a free laundry program serving many who are homeless, in recovery, or survivors of sexual assault.

"This is exactly the perfect location because this is where our people in the community hang out," Howells said.

Temple Medical and Central Catholic students volunteer weekly. The St. Luke's medical van is out back every other week.

"I feel so blessed with the people that I meet, they are just so inspiring," Howells said. "The people who volunteer and the people that are coming in here."

"Could you imagine walking around not only having a great place to live, if any, and being dirty, having dirty clothes. It really provides dignity," said Chaplain Carolee Gifford. She runs the Love Bank at Sacred Heart, a charity that supports nurse ministries.

She says demand for the program has only increased, now costing around $450 a week to run.

"It's a beautiful dignity-providing ministry, but it's in jeopardy because the cost of the washers, the cost of the dryers, everything has just risen exponentially," Gifford said.

"We are now getting an influx of people that could be your neighbors that are just having a hard time," Howells said.

There is a GoFundMe with a $50,000 goal to keep Laundry on Linden going.

Providing not just dignity, Nurse Jacqui says, but a blessing: "We're blessing them? No. They're blessing us."