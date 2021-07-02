WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | The Lehigh Valley and Berks County are heading into a weekend full of Independence Day events.
Many people say they are ready for a celebration of freedom, as COVID restrictions have eased.
"I think fireworks are a great way to get over that, because it gives you a connection while celebrating a common holiday," noted Mason French, a store manager.
Phantom Fireworks in Whitehall Township says sales are quite literally booming, which is great for business, though French is reminding buyers to put safety first.
"They are basically buying explosives and that they need to treat them as such," said French. "Have a water source available in case of an unlikely fire."
Allentown interim police Chief Charles Roca says, it's as simple as following the rules.
"Using your head, not putting yourself in a situation where it will be detrimental concern that are shooting off fireworks that could be fire hazards and causing injury to people," he stated.
He says this isn't his first rodeo, even though he's new to the job.
Roca wants people to understand enforcement can be taken, patrols will be enhanced, and he's working with legislators to increase fines and give police the ability to confiscate fireworks to bring back quality of life.
"I think we can say that when this law was enacted in 2018, it created a lot more presence of fireworks in various communities," Roca noted.
Roca says the 4th of July is a celebration, though he's reminding people to think about their neighbors, and the impact setting off fireworks can have.
Roca also asks residents to be mindful of veterans, families that have pets, and those who have to work this weekend.
He says fireworks can and should be enjoyed, as long as rules are followed properly.