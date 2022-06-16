After the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, questions were raised about the time it took for officers to stop the suspect. While concerns grow, officers in the Lehigh Valley are going the extra mile.
The Northwestern Lehigh School District hosted the three-day training course. Officers were trained for real-life active shooter scenarios.
“It's not a matter of if, it's when unfortunately, and it's the world we live in currently, all we can do is prepare people mentally,” said LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training Lead Instructor Edward Plantaric.
Officers completed performance-based field training and scenario-based exercises to portray real-life scenarios.
“Today has been a culmination of the two days of training, it's kind of putting everything together, we've done different elements on each day, including breaching techniques and responses,” said Carbon Lehigh Intermediate School Police Officer Kevin Smith.
The instructors used role playing so that officers could quickly assess the situation upon entering a classroom, and remove people to safety.
“We provide them a response framework, a system of response so they aren't completely overwhelmed, they will have something to go back to mentally,” said Plantaric.
Northwestern Lehigh School District Chief Brian Tobin says the training has taught the departments to communicate with each other, so that law enforcement can quickly get to an emergency situation.
“To parents, to students, we care about you and we're doing everything we can to prepare to prevent something like this from happening, but if it does, to end it as quickly as possible,” said Tobin.