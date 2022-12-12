A $10 billion Regional Innovation Hub program was tucked into the Chips and Science Act, signed this summer. It's designed to spark the economies of 20 metro regions across the U.S.

"Right now it's kind of up to each community that wants to be a leader in innovation to try and get funding from the state government, the federal government, to try rope in the local higher education institutions," said Congresswoman Susan Wild, who introduced the measure.

She's hoping to get the Lehigh Valley named as one, sending a letter to President Biden, urging him to pick the region.

Run through the Commerce Department, it's designed to bring federal and state resources to the table to help facilitate collaboration with private industry and community organizations, which will encourage economic growth in technology, innovation, and manufacturing.

"It actually creates hubs across the country to encourage collaboration between the state and federal government, but also institutions of higher learning, the private sector, nonprofit organizations," Wild said. "We've had a lot of people reach out to us in our office about how to get assistance with federal agencies, and that was sort of the impetus for this."

Wild argues the Lehigh Valley's location, universities, incubators, and manufacturing industry make it a perfect fit. There is no set timeline for an announcement.

"Now it's time for the federal government to recognize our place and assist us in growing that even more," Wild said.

While the Chips and Science Act is law, it still needs to be fully funded in the next spending bill to make sure that programs like theses Regional Innovation Hubs can move forward on time.