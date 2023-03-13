ALLENTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh, announced Monday his new district office is now open.

Schlossberg’s new office is located at 5100 Tilghman Street, Suite 200, 18104, according to a news release from the House Democratic Communications Office.

“I am looking forward to serving constituents from our ‘new home’ and invite residents to come by and see us. My staff and I will continue providing the same great service to neighbors from our new location,” said Schlossberg.

While the office is open, the transition is still ongoing as computer and office equipment is installed, according to the news release. Constituents are encouraged to call 610-821-5577 before coming to make sure the staff is ready to assist.

Office hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district office was moved from its prior location as a result of redistricting shifting the boundaries of the 132nd District to include parts of Upper Macungie Township, all of South Whitehall Township and fewer parts of the City of Allentown.

Schlossberg said he looks forward to hosting an open house in late April.