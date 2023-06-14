HARRISBURG, Pa. - At Franklin Hill Vineyards, Vineyard Manager Scott Sandt is walking the rows.

As he inspects bud growth, he's also seeing more spotted lanternfly nymphs.

"Somewhere in the area of harvest is when they're really an issue for us. And they can start causing other problems besides feeding, they create a honeydew, which puts a mold on the grapes if they are too prevalent," said Sandt.

Franklin Hill, like other agriculture businesses, keeps up on the best mitigation practices and research efforts.

Penn State Extension says one area of research includes the use of Asian wasps that eat the lanternfly's eggs or nymphs. Officials say that research is still in the early stages.

Lawmakers want to speed things up by creating the The Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act, which would designate the spotted lanternfly as a "high-priority pest."

Co-sponsor Sen. Bob Casey says it "will provide Pennsylvanians with resources to combat the Spotted Lanternfly's spread, mitigate its impact, and protect our food sources and families."

Sen. John Fetterman is also a co-sponsor. He says "since 2014, they have cost the Commonwealth millions of dollars and thousands of jobs."

Sandt says more research is needed, but that will take time.

"It's just like grape growing in general," said Sandt. "You have to have patience. And you have to just kind of deal with things day to day as as they come up."

Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced similar legislation.