ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Many child care centers will be hitting a cliff at the end of the month. That's when $24 billion in pandemic-related aid will come to an end.

Now, some lawmakers are working to keep that funding going.

Betty Druckenmiller, Director of the Children's Center Volunteers of America in Allentown, is worried that many child care centers barely hanging on may soon close, as funds included in the American Rescue Plan to support them lapses at the end of the month.

"The worst impact that I've seen is that 1/3 of the centers nationally could close and that could affect as many as 3 million children," she said.

"It allowed us to stay open, increase staff wages a little bit, to have more money to clean things, which is of course a huge issue."

Even with the additional funds, Druckenmiller says it's hard for most to get enough funding to retain staff, forcing classrooms to sit empty and wait lists to get longer.

"Most programs across the city and the state have empty classrooms and some of that is there is not the level of funding necessary to pay teachers what they're really worth for a person with a college degree," said Druckenmiller.

On Wednesday, Democrats in the House and Senate introduced The Child Care Stabilization Act, which would provide centers $16 billion a year for five years.

"Unfortunately, what we've had is a patchwork of programs over many, many decades now and we really need to fix it," said Congresswoman Susan Wild, who has signed onto the bill.

"If this funding expires, we're going to have about 153,000 Pennsylvanian kids who are at risk of losing care."

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has signed onto the bill as well, saying, in part, "Without new investments, parents will have a harder time finding care, which in turn impacts businesses and local economies. It's time for the government to step up."

However, it's unclear if the proposal can actually get bipartisan support.