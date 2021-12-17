EASTON, Pa. - The 30-day public comment period is underway for the preliminary redistricting maps that were advanced by a state commission this week. Lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley have strong feelings about the proposed changes.
"The Constitution clearly says you do not break up municipalities unless absolutely necessary, and what they did is they split up Allentown, and they split up Bethlehem, unnecessarily," said state Sen. Lisa Boscola.
Under the proposed maps advanced by Pennsylvania's Legislative Reapportionment Commission Thursday, several new districts would be created, and others would be significantly altered.
Boscola says every decade when there's reapportionment, there are efforts to slice up Northampton County, for political purposes, hurting its communities.
"What they're trying to do is create like a super Republican seat, a super Democrat seat and then there will be maybe a swing seat, which is not allowing communities of interest like Bethlehem to stay whole," said Boscola. "What this means for people is we'll have diluted power in Harrisburg...when you're competing for grants, other state resources, you're going to pin those cities against each other who all need different sets of resources, so it's going to weaken their leverage."
Boscola says she will sue to the Supreme Court if necessary.
This, as the Republican House Majority Leader also signaled a possible court challenge. He and the House Speaker both consider the new maps examples of gerrymandering, in favor of Democrats.
"It’s insulting to all voters to see one political party so blatantly try to skew the lines in an effort to silence the voice of the people," said Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler.
Supporters of the maps, including the Democratic House Minority Leader, say the changes actually correct decades of gerrymandering and allow for equal representation.
Democratic Rep. Mike Schlossberg considers at least the House map a win for the Lehigh Valley.
"The state representatives, I think we have an average of like 64,000 people," said Schlossberg. To have three representatives in Allentown, you're going to have three people paying a huge deal of attention to the city, which is obviously an improvement over the current situation, where you have two."
A vote on the final maps is likely a month or more away.
"On the whole, I'm very excited," said Schlossberg. "I think it clearly reflects a more public facing, fair and transparent process. The maps make sense. They keep communities of interest together. There's more political competitiveness."
Lawmakers say if the process continues to get delayed because of legal action, the primary date could change or that election could be run under the old maps.