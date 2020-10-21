BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House has failed to override Governor Tom Wolf's veto of a bill that would have loosened restrictions on restaurants.
Some legislators are relieved by the outcome, while others remain frustrated.
The override vote failed 133 to 69. After a back and forth battle across party lines, the bill that would have let restaurants reopen at full capacity in some circumstances was shut down.
"I am very sympathetic to the business owners, to the employees of our restaurants. It is a key part of our community," said Pa. Rep. Peter Schweyer. "But we are in the middle of a pandemic that is growing in intensity and growing in terms of case numbers."
Many Democrats have stuck with their guns on the issue.
Wolf vetoed the bill after it initially passed in both chambers a month ago. An override would have required two-thirds approval, but many initially for it turned away due to spikes in coronavirus cases.
"We are seeing more and more instances of people gathering places and that is where they are contracting COVID. Restaurants are a gathering place," said Schweyer, a Democrat.
Republicans say there's just not enough science to make that call.
State Rep. Gary Day's focus is on the economy.
"We want safety for people, their physical health, and we want safety for people, their economic health. We gotta do both. We can't lean and pick winners one way or another," he said.
Day says it could be years before the economy is back on its feet.
On Main Street in Bethlehem, many restaurant owners have varying opinions, but feel they can all agree on one thing:
"In the end, we all want the same thing. We all want to restore business as close to normal, if you can call it that, and we will have to take it step by step," said Todd Pasini, director of operations for The Flying Egg, Tapas on Main and Urbano.
Bethlehem Mayor Robert Dochez also announced Wednesday that the city will be extending the use of parklets until at least December 4th. This will provide more opportunities for businesses to continue seating outside.