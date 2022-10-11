ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "As we all can see we can't let this happen again to any daycare or any child," said Lehigh Valley State Rep. Jeanne McNeill after Tuesday's carbon monoxide leak at Happy Smile Learning Center in Allentown.

There are bills in the state House and one unanimously passed in the Senate that would require day care centers to have carbon monoxide detectors if they use fossil fuel burning heaters or appliances.

But she says they're stuck in the House Health Committee, adding with only three voting days left this year, she says, chances of one passing are slim.

"Once the election comes all those bills go away and we have to rewrite them and try again," she said.

McNeill is hoping the carbon monoxide leak at Allentown's Happy Smile Learning Center, which poisoned more than two dozen kids, acts as a voting Hail Mary.

In February Allentown passed an ordinance requiring child care centers using fossil fuels to have CO detectors but it's not mandated until Oct. 27.

The owner of Happy Smile says they were in the process of getting one.

"Unfortunately, sometimes what we dread turns into reality. And unfortunately today hearing about what unveiled in Allentown, it really hit me hard," said Jamielynn Polzer-Toth. She owns Whitehall-based Growing Tree Child Care Center, where she's responsible for 150 kids and 28 employees.

Her business uses a heat pump and wouldn't require a CO detector, but she says the law is badly needed.

"So unless it is set in place, centers can kind of pick and choose, unless it's a franchise, which way they want to go," she said.

Six states do require child care facilities to have the detectors. In Pennsylvania Senate bills requiring child care facilities to have the detectors go back years but haven't been able to make it to a full vote, according to state Sen. Wayne Fontana, who has written several.

We did reach out to the chair of the House Health Committee, Kathy Rapp, to ask why the bills are not being voted on, but we did not get an answer.