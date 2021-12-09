EASTON, Pa. — Easton City Council has approved a budget with no tax increases for the 13th straight year. A key element of that has been development, but with development, comes questions about parking.
As many new projects are in the works, so are efforts to alleviate strains on parking. One of those is making sure people aren't double dipping with spots offered by their buildings and on-street parking permits. Another focus is securing state funding.
"It's just a great project and it's thrilling, and to know that it's coming around Christmas time is even better,” said state Sen. Lisa Boscola. “It's like Christmas presents galore in the Lehigh Valley."
Among those presents: $3.5 million of state funds for parking at the site of the old Days Inn on South Third Street in Easton.
"It's coming from the redevelopment assistance program,” said state Sen. Pat Browne.
Two hundred basement parking spots will be built into The Confluence, which planners say will be an apartment complex with retail space, entertainment and artist studios.
"It's not only the ‘confluence’ of the geography of where the project is, the confluence of the rivers, but it's a confluence of all of the elements that makes redevelopment successful,” said Browne.
“The residential, the commercial, the hospitality."
“Easton has always been like, ‘look, we can't do it without you, but we know that we have to partner with you,'” said Boscola.
The Mayor has continued to stress he's not trying to make Easton huge, but wants to keep money flowing in, so taxes stay down.
The school district is expected to get at least $100,000 a year from The Confluence alone.
As for other developments underway and concerns about parking in general, the Mayor plans to hold a community conversation to gather ideas and discuss potential solutions in 2022.
The city administrator says commercial projects are required to incorporate parking in some way into their development plans.
Construction on the Fourth Street Parking Garage is scheduled to finish this summer.
"It's a win-win for the entire community,” said Boscola.
Boscola says she believes one of the reasons the Lehigh Valley is so successful in getting state funding for projects is because Democrats and Republicans work together on these efforts.