SCRANTON, Pa. - A lawsuit filed against Lehigh Valley Health Network over a cyberattack claiming that the health network failed to protect patient information has been remanded back to state court.

The patient who filed the lawsuit had filed the case in federal court, causing it to be removed from Lackawanna County jurisdiction. In April, lawyers for the plaintiff sent a letter saying the case should be remanded back to state court because more than two-thirds of people impacted are from Pennsylvania.

The health system said the group that attacked its software system in February posted to the dark web photos of LVHN cancer patients and personal documents. Sensitive photos of nearly 2800 patients were stolen by cybercriminals during the ransomware attack, according to a court filing by the health care system.

The health network had said in February that the group, believed to be "BlackCat," a ransomware gang with ties to Russia, hacked into a physician's office in Lackawanna County. LVHN said it refused to pay the ransom.

The lawsuit, filed by a cancer patient from Dunmore, Lackawanna County on behalf of her and other patients affected by the situation, says the data breach was “preventable” and “seriously damaging."

The lawsuit characterizes LVHN as having prioritized money over patient privacy by refusing to pay the hackers to keep the pictures private.

The complaint asserts that “while LVHN is publicly patting itself on the back for standing-up to these hackers and refusing to meet their ransom demands, they are consciously and intentionally ignoring the real victims: Plaintiff and the Class.”

The lawsuit says patients were unaware that the photos of them were part of their medical files, and could have potentially been susceptible to theft.

Besides seeking class-action status under Pennsylvania law, the lawsuit says the plaintiff and the other class members are entitled to punitive damages for “LVHN’s reckless, wanton and willful conduct in allowing nude images of cancer patients to be knowingly posted on the internet.”

The lawsuit says the health network did not maintain reasonable security measures to protect sensitive information.

LVHN has said it does not comment on active legal matters.

"This unconscionable criminal act takes advantage of patients receiving cancer treatment, and LVHN condemns this despicable behavior," LVHN had said in a statement after announcing that the photos had been posted to the dark web.

69 News has reached out to the attorney for the plaintiff for comment.