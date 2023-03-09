A lawsuit claims the Lehigh County 911 Call Center failed to properly handle an Allentown house fire call three years ago in which two people were killed.

The suit -- filed by the fire victims' relative Sara Santiago -- alleges the call center failed to accommodate several Spanish-speaking people who called to report the fire and entrapment. The suit claims some of these callers were hung up on.

The lawsuit alleges Spanish-speaking callers were asked to speak in English.

The fire happened on the 700 block of North Fair Street in July 2020. Killed in the fire were 44-year-old Heriberto Santiago and his nephew, 14-year-old Andres Ortiz.

The lawsuit was filed March 6 in the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas Civil Division.

69 News reached out to Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong, but have not immediately heard back.

The suit cites a federal lawsuit from 2021 filed by former 911 call center workers who made similar allegations.

That 2021 lawsuit painted the 911 Center as a place where discrimination, negligence, and outright incompetence ran rampant.

One claim in the 2021 lawsuit is that negligence and racism possibly resulted in two people dying in a house fire.

The 2021 lawsuit includes details about a 911 dispatcher and a Spanish-speaking man who called 911 from inside that burning home on North Fair Street in Allentown in 2020. The dispatcher allegedly told the man who was making the 911 call to speak English and hung up.

Not long after that 2021 lawsuit was filed, County Executive Phillips Armstrong responded with a statement that said 911 records show the call was in fact properly received, and within three minutes emergency personnel began to arrive at the scene.

The county also said the man who called and later died, Heriberto Santiago, Jr., actually spoke English during the call, completely contradicting the allegations in the lawsuit.

Armstrong said all tapes pertaining to the incident were thoroughly reviewed, along with the 911 center’s computer aided dispatch system.

"Normally, we would not comment on pending litigation, but the baseless allegations made in a recent federal court filing are so inaccurate and so damaging to the public trust that we needed to correct the record," Armstrong said in that 2021 statement.

Federal court records from this week indicate that an amended complaint for that 2021 lawsuit was dismissed, but the the plaintiffs have until March 29 to file an amended complaint.

In addition to the lawsuits from 2021 and this month, a major scandal erupted at the 911 center in early 2020.

That's when 10 Lehigh County 911 dispatchers, including some supervisors, lost their jobs after allegedly drinking on the job.

The incident happened on New Year's Eve in the county's communications center in downtown Allentown.

According to multiple sources, a 911 supervisor on duty on Dec. 31, 2019 brought in to work an eggnog drink containing rum.

Three supervisors and seven 911 dispatchers drank the alcoholic drink at midnight, sources told WFMZ in 2020.