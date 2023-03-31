ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At Allentown attorney has filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's University Health Network claiming religious discrimination.

The class-action lawsuit says Jessica Jennings, an LPN at St. Luke's, was one of roughly 500 employees who received a religious exemption from getting a COVID-19 vaccination in 2021.

The lawsuit says exemptions were also granted for people who had previously tested positive for COVID, had medical issues that wouldn't allow them to get vaccinated, and pregnant women.

Attorney William Mansour says in 2022 St. Luke's then excluded those with religious exemptions from a discount in health care costs.

"No other employee of St Luke's, including other unvaccinated employees who received medical exemptions and deferrals, are having to pay this $1100 increase, only my client and her 500 colleagues," said Mansour.

A court will now decide if other St. Luke's employees with religious exemptions can join the suit seeking reparations.

"We're asking the court to permanently halt St Luke's enforcement of this policy to prevent them from adopting any similar policy in the future. As well as full restitution for every affected employee," said Mansour.

St. Luke's released a statement on the filing saying:

"The allegations by Ms. Jennings are without merit. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission already reviewed this matter and did not find any violation of law. Throughout the pandemic, St. Luke's has undertaken heroic measures to protect its employees, patients and community. St. Luke's will continue to support vaccination efforts and other safeguards necessary to keep our community safe."