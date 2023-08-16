BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A lawsuit involving the Bethlehem Area School District and Liberty High School assistant principal Antonio Traca was dismissed on Tuesday.

According to court paperwork the complaint is dismissed without prejudice.

Traca accused now retired Superintendent Joseph Roy of assaulting him at a football game last Oct. 14. Traca was suing Roy and the district in federal court.

The plaintiff will have until August 30 to file an amended complaint.

The solicitor for the Bethlehem Area School District, Donald F Spry II, responded to a request for comment saying:

"On behalf of the school board and retired superintendent Joseph Roy, we are pleased with the dismissal of the federal lawsuit. We regret that Mr. Traca chose to file a lawsuit impugning the reputation of both Dr. Roy and the entire Board of School Directors. Ultimately, this comes down to a dispute between two district employees regarding a brief interaction in the middle of a large crowd at a high school football game that the superintendent had to disperse following a student fight."

Roy retired in July 2023.

The district asked the judge to dismiss Traca's lawsuit on the grounds that the incident does not constitute a federal matter.