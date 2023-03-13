SCRANTON, Pa. - A lawsuit filed against Lehigh Valley Health Network over a cyberattack claims that the health network failed to protect patient information.

The health system said the group that attacked its software system in February posted to the dark web photos of LVHN cancer patients and personal documents. LVHN said three "clinically appropriate" photos of patients receiving treatment were shared, and as were seven documents with patient information.

The health network had said in February that the group, believed to be "BlackCat," a ransomware gang with ties to Russia, hacked into a physician's office in Lackawanna County.

LVHN said it refused to pay the ransom.

The lawsuit, filed by a cancer patient from Dunmore, Lackawanna County on behalf of her and other patients affected by the situation, says the data breach was “preventable” and “seriously damaging."

The lawsuit characterizes LVHN as having prioritized money over patient privacy by refusing to pay the hackers to keep the pictures private.

The complaint asserts that “while LVHN is publicly patting itself on the back for standing-up to these hackers and refusing to meet their ransom demands, they are consciously and intentionally ignoring the real victims: Plaintiff and the Class.”

The lawsuit says patients were unaware that the photos of them were part of their medical files, and could have potentially been susceptible to theft.

Besides seeking class-action status under Pennsylvania law, the lawsuit says the plaintiff and the other class members are entitled to punitive damages for “LVHN’s reckless, wanton and willful conduct in allowing nude images of cancer patients to be knowingly posted on the internet.”

The lawsuit says the health network did not maintain reasonable security measures to protect sensitive information.

LVHN says it does not comment on active legal matters.

"This unconscionable criminal act takes advantage of patients receiving cancer treatment, and LVHN condemns this despicable behavior," LVHN had said in a statement after announcing that the photos had been posted to the dark web.

LVHN said it would provide notices as required to those whose information was involved.