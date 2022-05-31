ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mail-in ballots that were deemed invalid and not counted could sway the outcome of the Democratic state Senate race in Lehigh and Northampton counties, according to a lawsuit.
A federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Allentown attorney Matthew Mobilio, says ballots mailed in without the secrecy envelope and those not received by Election Day should be counted immediately.
The suit was filed on behalf of nine voters, who the suit says are among the more than 260 voters in the 14th Senate District whose ballots were deemed invalid for those reasons.
The suit says the lack of a secrecy envelope does not affect the integrity of the ballot.
It also argues that it is not the voters' fault that the U.S. Postal Service didn't deliver some ballots on time, by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
About 40 votes separate Nick Miller and Tara Zrinski in the race to be the Democratic candidate for the state's 14th Senate District.
The winner will face Republican Dean Browning in the general election.
The redrawn 14th District includes parts of 20 municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties, including most of Allentown.