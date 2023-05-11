SLATINGTON, Pa. - Parents are suing a teacher in the Northern Lehigh School District, saying that the teacher assaulted the student.

The parents say a Peters Elementary School teacher grabbed the child by the throat/neck and dug her nails into the student's flesh, after the teacher repeatedly said that the student was being disruptive in the classroom.

The parents are also suing the school district, the Peters Elementary School principal, and the district superintendent.

In September 2021, the teacher told the parents that the child was “defiant,” engaging in “undesirable behaviors,” and was “losing it” during the school day, according to the lawsuit.

The teacher told the parents, beginning in early September 2021, that she required help controlling the student in the classroom by other staff members, the lawsuit said. Throughout September 2021, the teacher said the child was causing disruptions in the classroom, refusing to participate in activities, being aggressive toward other children, and exhibiting other unacceptable and uncontrollable behaviors.

The lawsuit says the elementary school principal and the district superintendent knew that the teacher was reportedly having difficulty handling the student in the classroom, but refused to move the child to another classroom.

In September 2021, the teacher told the parents that she believed the child should be moved to another classroom, according to the lawsuit.

Throughout September and October 2021, the teacher continually sent disciplinary referrals home documenting what she considered and reported as the student's unruly, aggressive, and defiant behavior, the lawsuit said.

The child's parents say the principal and superintendent knew that the teacher was continuing to report problems managing the child in the classroom, but kept the student in the teacher's classroom and continued to refuse to reassign the child to another teacher.

The parents told district officials that the reported behavior by the child in school was not consistent with the behavior the student demonstrated at home, and that it seemed only to be occurring in the teacher's classroom.

On January 13, 2022, one of the parents went to pick up the child from school and was directed to the principal's office. When the student went into the office, she held an ice pack to her neck, according to the lawsuit. When the student removed the ice pack from her neck, she had multiple visible signs of scratches, abrasions and gouge marks on her neck and throat, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says no one from the school contacted the parents following the assault. Instead, one of the parents arrived at the school that afternoon to pick up the student not knowing there was anything that had happened, or any injury suffered, and was directed to wait in an office “due to an incident,” according to the lawsuit.

From January 13, 2022, through January 26, 2022, the student was told to attend school virtually, which the principal attributed to “quarantining” even though no quarantine for COVID was necessary, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says that, following the incident, the school refused to reassign the student to a new teacher. Weeks after the incident, and after insistence by the parents, school officials agreed to transfer the child to another teacher and allowed her to return to school in person, the district said.

69 News has reached out to the district for a comment on the lawsuit.