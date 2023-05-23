ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A lawsuit filed against Lehigh County on May 17 says an Allentown woman with bipolar disorder was kept in isolation at Lehigh County Jail, which caused her mental health to deteriorate.

The woman is also suing Janine Donate, the Director of Corrections, and other jail administrators.

The lawsuit says the woman was "in the midst of a psychotic episode" in May 2021 and sought treatment in the emergency room of Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg.

After waiting hours for treatment and evaluation she became disruptive by yelling and was restrained by a security guard, the lawsuit said. She struggled with the guard and, while still in the midst of her psychotic episode, bit the guard on the arm and was charged with aggravated assault, according to the lawsuit.

Lehigh Valley Hospital made the decision to not involuntarily commit the woman, and instead released her to Lehigh County Jail, where Lehigh Valley Hospital doctors falsely believed she would “'receive treatment,'" the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says the jail has "systemically inadequate staffing, resources, and procedures," and "she received effectively no treatment for her serious medical condition and psychiatric disability," bipolar disorder.

During the first four months of her approximately eight months of incarceration, the woman was presumptively innocent and remained at LCJ for the sole reason that she could not afford to post bail, according to the lawsuit.

The woman eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of simple assault, for which a sentence of probation is a typical consequence, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says the jail has a history of failing to diagnose or provide mental health treatment to the "significant number of inmates" in need of such treatment.

The jail has a pattern of providing mental health treatment that is "unconscionably inadequate, grossly below accepted medical standards, and amounts to no treatment at all," the lawsuit said.

"For inmates with mental health conditions the lack of care at LCJ often results in the further deterioration of their mental health condition," the court paperwork said.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was punished for her psychiatric disability and mental health condition by being placed in extreme isolation. She was isolated from the general population of the jail, prevented from accessing programming and services within the jail, including religious worship, Bible study, and academic or vocational classes, the lawsuit said.

Instead, the lawsuit says she was kept in the isolated conditions of solitary confinement under the classification of “'Psychological Observation.'" Placing the woman in isolation for an extended period of time caused her mental health to deteriorate, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the woman was denied the ability to challenge the "extreme isolation and punishment she faced" due to manifestations of her psychiatric disability and serious mental health condition.

The woman is also suing PrimeCare Medical, Inc., which is responsible for providing mental and physical health care for inmates throughout Lehigh County including in the jail.

69 News has reached out to the county for a comment on the lawsuit.