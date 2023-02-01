ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Joshua Williams is a talented forward for Lehigh Valley Legends Basketball.
"Last year, I played for the Legends, and had a pretty good year," Williams said.
Josh, who is now 28 years old, starred at East Stroudsburg University in 2018.
Back then, Josh wasn't able to profit off his name or image due to NCAA rules. However, in 2021, the NCAA changed those rules. Now, young athletes like the ones on National Signing Day have that opportunity.
"I feel like a lot of players should have a lawyer behind them when going through contract situations," Williams said.
Local attorney Mike Horvath with Gross McGinley LLP in Allentown is looking to help young athletes profit off their name, image and likeness. That includes contracts and branding opportunities.
"A big arm of sports law is name, image and likeness," Horvath said. "That is going to be a hotbed in the Lehigh Valley, considering the high school athletes that come out of this area and go onto D1 schools as well as D2 and D3."
The top college athletes might sign name, image and likeness deals with shoe companies or clothing brands.
Horvath will be helping Lehigh Valley athletes strike branding deals with places like your local pizza shop or car dealerships, to allow athletes to make money while playing.
"Now college athletes are making money off their own advertising," Horvath said. "We want to be there every step of the way as these athletes go to college or potentially play professional sports."