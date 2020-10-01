BETHLEHEM TWP., pa. - The man accused of firing shots outside a Northampton County cigar store then causing a shootout with police in Lehigh County the next day was in court on Thursday.
The lawyer for Adam Zaborowski wants him to get a mental health evaluation.
The Northampton County district attorney said that being an anti-masker and having stress in his life is no excuse for what he's accused of.
Police say Zaborowski fired shots toward a clerk outside Bethlehem Township's Cigars International after refusing to wear a mask inside, then walking out with cigars he didn't pay for.
The clerk wasn't hurt, but Zaborowski fled the scene.
The next morning, witnesses called police saying they saw Zaborowski at his Slatington apartment loading up his pickup with another gun and ammo.
Police soon initiated a traffic stop, and Zaborowski got out of the truck and started shooting at officers, who returned fire and hit him in the leg and backside.
Both Northampton and Lehigh counties are handling their investigations separately, but are working together.
Zaborowski is set to be formally arraigned in Northampton County in December.