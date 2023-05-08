L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - We're one step closer to learning if the Bethlehem Landfill will be expanding in Northampton County.

After more than two months of testimony in Lower Saucon Township's conditional use hearings, lawyers for the Bethlehem Landfill have finally rested their case. They argued the proposed expansion would allow the landfill to continue operations, keeping 15 full-time jobs, and continuing a source of revenue that accounts for roughly 30% of the township's annual budget. They even presented a letter from the Department of Environmental Protection, stating "The identified benefits of the project clearly outweigh the remaining known and potential harms."

But for many people who live in the township, like Victoria Opthof-Cordaro, that's hard to believe.

"If you take millions and millions of pounds of garbage and dump it on top of an area that's going to have sinkholes over the Lehigh River, what are you going to get? A natural disaster in the area that we are trying to preserve," said Opthof-Cordaro.

Opthof-Cordaro is the head of a group called Citizens for Responsible Development LST. They just hosted a fundraiser over the weekend in Hellertown, raising more than $3,000 to keep the fight going. They're also supporting a motion from St. Luke's University Health Network, calling for the expansion proposal to be dismissed on the grounds a judge has not removed the easements protecting the land.

"We feel confident we will win, not only at the conditional use stage, but moving forward, and the landfill should just move on to someplace else," said Opthof-Cordaro.

But the hearing officer and township supervisors have to agree with them. If they don't, the hearings will continue, this time with testimony from parties opposing the expansion.

"We have five or six experts lined up, St. Luke's has people lined up, each municipality has lined up. We have over 80 people planned to testify who received party status," said Opthoff-Cordaro.

We heard back from an attorney representing the landfill, Maryanne Garber. In a statement, she said "We are confident that when all the facts are heard, conditional use approval for our project will be granted."

We'll find out this Friday if the hearing officer agrees with landowners and St. Luke's and recommends township supervisors deny the proposal. If not, testimony will continue with witnesses from people with party status in the case.