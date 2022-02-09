ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh County Authority said its investigation into reports of water issues for some customers in Allentown hasn't discovered problems within the public water system.
Crews from LCA were investigating in the area of North Second and Turner Streets Tuesday.
LCA said customers reported low pressure, no water, dirty water, cloudy water, or air in the lines, which typically indicates something occurred to cause excess air in the water system, such as a hydrant being opened, a water main break, or a break inside a customer facility.
Customers who are still having issues should contact LCA at 610-437-7515.
An interactive map on the LCA's website is also available to view outages.