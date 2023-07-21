ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Authority was recently awarded a $3.4 million grant and $1.6 million in low-interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

The money will fund a pilot project to remove lead service lines in Allentown. It is set to kick off later this year.

According to a media release, the project is expected to replace approximately 150 lead service lines, including the private-side portion owned by the homeowner.

The pilot project will allow LCA to put protocols in place to support a long-term, robust pipe replacement program.

LCA will develop service line verification processes to identify lead service line locations and plan for future projects.

Customers can help LCA in their effort to remove lead by verifying the water service line material in their home and sharing it through an online survey tool.

Lead exposure has health impacts, especially for more vulnerable groups like children or people with health conditions.

Details on the pilot will be shared as they develop.