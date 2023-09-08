ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People living near a wastewater treatment plant in Allentown may soon notice an increase in unpleasant odors coming from the plant as crews address an issue there.

Lehigh County Authority says it is working to address an operational issue at the Kline’s Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, located on Union Street in Allentown, which may cause an increase in unpleasant odors emanating from the plant, impacting residential customers nearby, according to a news release from LCA.

LCA says the work is expected to begin on Saturday and continue for about two weeks.

During the cleanout process, LCA says it expects the sewer odors to be more noticeable in some locations near the plant. The excessively hot and humid weather may make the odor issues worse, according to the news release.

LCA says the issue relates to a buildup of excess “solids” at the facility, which treats more than 30 million gallons of sewage per day from customers in Allentown and 14 other surrounding communities.

Solids are a natural byproduct of the process for treating wastewater, in which solids and organic material are separated from the water. The solids are typically "digested" by the biological processes at the plant, and the remaining material applied as fertilizer on farm fields or disposed of at a landfill.

Over the past few weeks, LCA staff have noticed a buildup of solids at the plant that has disrupted the normal treatment process, leading to some odor complaints from customers in the vicinity of the plant, according to the news release.

LCA says while the buildup of solids can be a normal part of the treatment process, it’s a more significant problem this summer due to a mechanical problem that occurred last month at the LCA industrial pretreatment plant in Fogelsville, which sent a higher-than-normal load of solids down to Allentown.

In normal conditions, the solids are removed at the plant in Fogelsville, so they do not impact the plant in Allentown. The mechanical issue at the Fogelsville plant is being addressed as well, LCA said.

At the Kline’s Island plant in Allentown, LCA says it is taking steps to manually clean out the excess solids and improve treatment performance.

"LCA apologizes for the unpleasant sewer odors that some residents may notice in Allentown over the next two weeks while this work is being completed. The sewer odor may be described as an “earthy” or “rotten egg” smell but is not harmful to human health," according to the LCA news release.