SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- A new transfer agreement is guaranteeing Lehigh Carbon Community College graduates admission to Bloomsburg University.
LCCC said in a release Tuesday its President Dr. Ann Bieber and Bloomsburg's President Dr. Bashar Hanna signed the partnership agreement at a ceremony Tuesday on the LCCC campus.
Students at the community college who complete at least 30 hours and then apply for admission to Bloomsburg just have to graduate with an associates degree in any of LCCC's majors, the community college said.
Under this agreement, LCCC graduates will enter Bloomsburg with at least junior standing in a comparable major. They are also guaranteed a renewable transfer scholarship that is based on their academic performance. Depending on the student’s grade point average, these transfer scholarships are valued between $1,500 and $3,000 annually at Bloomsburg.
Students must maintain an overall GPA of at least 2.50 and be enrolled full time to remain eligible.
For information on the transfer program to Bloomsburg, contact Fauzia Graham, LCCC’s transfer advisor, at fgraham@lccc.edu.