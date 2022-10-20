ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Carbon Community College is looking to improve health and wellness in the Allentown community.

It has just received a state grant of $106,000 for its new diabetes education program.

The college's president, Ann Bieber, made the announcement Thursday at the Donley Center in Allentown.

The money was secured by Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne. He said diabetes is one of the most prevalent concerns facing the growing Hispanic and Latino population.

"Based on statistics, it's, 50 percent of the population has the potential of developing Type Two diabetes. And looking to step out to provide some proactive activity to manage that," Browne said.

The new, year-long program will focus on diabetes prevention and include workshops offered in both English and Spanish, as well as diabetes-friendly food options in the school's pantry.