SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. | In partnership with the Wawa Foundation, the Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) Foundation announced it will award six scholarships of up to $1,488 for the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) noncredit program.
This scholarship will be going to veterans and active service members residing in Lehigh County, school officials say, and the funding will cover full tuition as well as books for the EMT program.
Upon successful completion, the student will be Pennsylvania DOH certified and be eligible to sit for the National Registry EMT credential.
To qualify, officials say that eligible applicants must meet these requirements: applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Lehigh County, all military persons must show proof of military service, secure a physician release form and show proof of health insurance, and have a goal to secure a job as an EMT or continue in post-secondary education after completing the program.
Applicants must also meet with the Job Training-Healthcare Specialist and complete a noncredit course registration form and any additional enrollment requirements, scholarship founders stated.
There are a limited number of full tuition scholarships available, according to the school. Applications will be made available on a session-by-session basis and accepted only for the next occurring class.
Officials are currently accepting applications for the class that will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24, 2021, through Jan. 13, 2022, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., and on or two Saturdays each month, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Class location is at the George E. Moerkirk Emergency Medicine Institute, 2100 Mack Blvd. Allentown, Pa.
For additional information about this veteran scholarship, contact Jennifer Leach, LCCC Healthcare Specialist, at 610-799-1669 or email jleach1@lccc.edu.
For other program information, contact Leslie Bartholomew, LCCC’s Director of Returning Adult and Veteran Services, at 610-799-1545 or email lbartholomew@lccc.edu.