LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa - Lehigh Carbon Community College and York College have signed an agreement that they say will benefit nursing program transfers.
According the LCCC representatives, the partnership allows students who have earned their associate degree in nursing from LCCC to transfer seamlessly into York College’s online Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.
York College offers admission to the online RN to BSN program for all students at LCCC who graduate with a GPA above 2.0 and have their RN license.
The online program will allow nurses the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree in as little as 12 months after receiving their associate degree.
LCCC representatives also report that York will accept the full 72 credits in nursing courses, as well as up to 90 total credits to fulfill the non-nursing course requirements for the BSN.
In addition, LCCC graduates transferring under this agreement will be charged a discounted rate of $330 per credit hour for nursing coursework at York, a discount from the regular rate of $575 per credit hour.
Family members of LCCC employees are also eligible for this discount.
“We are always looking for ways to smooth the path for our students, and this agreement allows our nursing graduates to seamlessly transfer into an online program,” says LCCC president Dr. Ann D. Bieber. “The demand for nurses will only continue to grow, as the field of health care undergoes dramatic changes. We are happy to facilitate ways for our graduates to pursue their goals to be a nurse, working in partnership with York College.”
For information about LCCC and the nursing program, contact Admissions at 610-799-1575 or Admissions@lccc.edu.
For information about York College, contact Nicole Lambert, RN to BSN Partnership Director, at 215-530-2210 or nlambert1@ycp.edu.