SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- Lehigh Career & Technical Institute (LCTI) closed Friday morning after a threat was received.

According to LCTI's website, school officials were notified on Friday, October 28th about a threat directed toward the school. Administrators decided not accept morning session students as PSP investigates the threat.

No one has been injured and everyone is safe.

There is no danger to the public.

Troopers are currently conducting interviews.