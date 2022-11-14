N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A bomb threat is once again disrupting school at the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute.

All students were evacuated around 10 a.m. Monday morning to the Schnecksville fire house, said Donald Jacobs, North Whitehall Township fire marshal.

The students were then being taken back to their home school district.

It's not yet known if LCTI will be closed for the rest of the day, Jacobs said.

The school had reopened Monday after being closed Friday due to a bomb threat. LCTI's teachers posted asynchronous assignments for the day, while state police searched the campus.

Monday's threat is under investigation.