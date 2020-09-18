Generic school classroom

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A student at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute in Lehigh County has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school found out about the confirmed case on Thursday, and notified parents in a letter the same day, administrators said in the notice.

The student last attended LCTI back on Sept. 3, according to the letter.

Families of students who may have had significant contact with the student will be notified by the state health department with guidance of what to do next, the school said.

The classrooms and spaces used by the student have since been cleaned multiple times.

