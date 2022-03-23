Life's a Cabaret, or at least it was Wednesday night for the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center as people came dressed to impress for the gala. Due to the pandemic, it's the first time in three years it's been held in person.
"I'm just so excited about being in a room with all my friends and community members," said Claire Ipplliti, chair of the Board of Directors at the center.
"It's really cool when you see inclusive spaces that are diverse," added social media influencer Kenny Screven.
And that's what the Bradbury-Sullivan Center strives to do: create an open, diverse space, serving over 10,000 members in the community.
"We do our work because we're trying to lead to a more equitable Lehigh Valley for LGTBQ plus people, and we do that through LGTBQ arts, health, and youth pride programs," said Adrian Shanker, who has guided the center over the years as its executive director.
The night was bittersweet, as Shanker stepped down to move to the West Coast.
"It's a celebration of all that Adrian has done," Ipplliti said.
U.S Rep. Susan Wild was on hand to introduce him.
Shanker says he will miss the people the most but says he's excited for a new transition and new leadership for the center.