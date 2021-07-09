SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A spill from a tractor-trailer on I-78 in Lehigh County has closed part of the highway, causing traffic delays for drivers during the Friday evening commute.
The spill on I-78 East at Cedar Crest Blvd. has I-78 East closed at Route 22.
Route 309 South is closed at Route 22.
The Hazmat team is on scene at 78 eastbound at Cedar Crest. Traffic is being detoured eastbound to Hamilton Blvd., said Trooper Nathan Branosky.
The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for some time as crews clean up the spill.
A 69 News crew at the scene says traffic is backing up significantly in the area.