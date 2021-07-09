SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A white, milky substance spilled out of a double trailer FedEx truck and onto a portion of I-78 east Friday afternoon.
Crews from surrounding agencies responded dressed in hazmat suits, as officials say it was a highly dangerous corrosive material.
The incident caused major backups during rush hour.
The I-78 East exit at Cedar Crest remains closed.
"Basically all we did was we put some absorbent down to try to absorb it, however it was a little difficult to get off the ground. It seemed like it polymerized a little bit on the ground," said special ops coordinator Jonathan Al-Khal.
Crews spent several hours cleaning up the liquid from the Cedar Crest exit.
"So you never wanna touch this with your bare skin or anything like that so we make sure we put all of our people in proper gear to keep them safe," Al-Khal said.
They then sealed up the truck with a plastic material that's resistant to the chemical. That bought them some time until a cleanup contractor arrived. Officials say it required special equipment.
"The problem lies with the way everything was stacked on top of each other we couldn't safely remove any of it without a forklift so the contractor is going to be bringing a forklift to be able to pull things out," Al-Khal said.
Al-Khal says the FedEx truck was labeled with a hazmat placard for corrosive material, though they say they don't know what it is. We're told it'll be sent to a lab to confirm.