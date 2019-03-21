 

Learning Hub announces new summer reading program in Allentown

 

Young kids in Allentown can keep up their reading skills this summer thanks to some local businesses.

The Learning Hub in downtown Allentown is offering a new reading program called "Summer Start" for pre-schoolers and kindergartners in the Allentown School District who may be a bit behind for their academic level.

The project is a collaboration between the city, Community Services for Children, and PBS.

Leaders say the goal is to prevent the so-called "summer slide" and make the transition into first grade easier.

The program starts in July.