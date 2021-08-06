EASTON, Pa. - After hearing your favorite song at Musikfest you can hit up another festival in the Lehigh Valley this weekend.
Preparations are underway for the Lebanese Heritage Days 45th Annual Festival in Easton.
It's being held in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church at 4th and Ferry streets.
Folks can enjoy traditional Lebanese food, like hummus and shish-kabob, and listen to Arabic music.
The festival runs Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and on Sunday from 11 am. to 10 p.m.