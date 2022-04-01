LEBANON, Pa. | The Lebanon Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, after responding to a domestic disturbance, an officer was shot and killed; two others were shot and sustained serious injuries.
Authorities are also saying that the suspect, Travis Shaud, 34, was shot and killed by responding officers.
The Lebanon Police Department say it was dispatched to a home on Forest Street, in Lebanon, responding to a domestic disturbance that was determined on cite to be a forcible burglary.
Police say they came under heavy gunfire by Shaud, which killed Lt. William Lebo.
The Lebanon County DA's Office and Lebanon County Detective Bureau responded immediately, officials say. They are handling the investigation, which is currently ongoing.
Shaud had reported issues of mental health for many years, and the home that he had broken into was his family's, police say. Any attempts by the family to intervene in Shaud's life and in this incident were met with resistance.
Shaud did not live in the residence, according to recent reports.
The incident began when a family member arrived home to find Shaud had broken in, and the police were called to the scene. Police say they responded and tried to enter the home.
According to reports from the scene, Shaud opened fire immediately on four officers. The officers returned fire, and Shaud was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shaud's residence revealed him to have multiple dangerous firearms, and his criminal history showed him to have prior domestic assault charges and a Protection from Abuse Order, police say.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or Lebanon Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800. Electronic tips may be submitted via email to Lebanon County Crimewatch at lebanonda.org.